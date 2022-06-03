COVID-19: Pandemic trends in 3 charts

Only a few countries are reporting more new coronavirus infections compared with the previous two weeks. DW sums up the global data on the current situation in three charts.

By DW

Jun 3, 2022

What’s the current global trend?

The goal for all countries is to make it to the blue section of the chart and stay there. Countries and territories in this section have reported no new cases for four weeks in a row.

Currently, that is the case for nine out of 188 countries and territories.

How has the COVID-19 trend evolved over the past weeks?

The situation improved slightly: 78 countries have reported more cases in the past two weeks compared with 14 days earlier.

What is the current COVID-19 trend in my country?

Based on the newly reported case numbers – which can reflect local outbreaks as well as a nationwide spread – in the past 28 days, countries and territories classify as follows:

More than twice as many new cases:

Asia : Timor Leste

: Timor Leste Africa : Botswana, Cape Verde, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Sudan, Uganda

: Botswana, Cape Verde, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ivory Coast, Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Sudan, Uganda Americas: Brazil, Dominican Republic, Haiti, México, Uruguay

More new cases:

Asia : Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mongolia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Yemen

: Afghanistan, Armenia, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Mongolia, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Yemen Africa : Angola, Cameroon, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Togo, Zimbabwe

: Angola, Cameroon, Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Lesotho, Libya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Somalia, South Sudan, Togo, Zimbabwe Americas : Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, United States of América

: Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Jamaica, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, United States of América Europe : Albania, Iceland, Norway, Portugal

: Albania, Iceland, Norway, Portugal Oceania: Fiji, Solomon Islands

About the same number of new cases (no change or plus/minus 2%):

Asia : Lebanon, Uzbekistan

: Lebanon, Uzbekistan Africa : Chad, Gambia, Madagascar, Mauritania, Tunisia,

: Chad, Gambia, Madagascar, Mauritania, Tunisia, Europe: Ukraine

Fewer new cases:

Asia : Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cyprus, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Palestinian territories

: Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Myanmar, Cambodia, Cyprus, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Nepal, Oman, Pakistan, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Palestinian territories Africa : Algeria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Guinea, Malawi, Niger, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Zambia

: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Guinea, Malawi, Niger, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Zambia Americas : Canadá, Honduras, Saint Lucia, Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela

: Europe : Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

: Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom Oceania: Australia, New Zealand, Samoa, Vanuatu

