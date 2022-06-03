Utility Bills Surge 100-Fold as Venezuela Slashes Subsidies

Posteado en:  USA, Venezuelan News in English
Photo: Manaure Quintero – Bloomberg

 

Venezuela’s government is quietly rolling back a decades-long policy of subsidizing electricity, water, gas and road tolls to shore up fiscal accounts, shifting the costs to businesses and individuals long accustomed to cheap utilities. 

By Bloomberg

Jun 1, 2022

Across the South American country, light and water bills are rising. Tolls have been reinstated in several states. Gasoline stations are increasingly charging US dollars. And Nicolás Maduro’s government is ceding control of the sale of cooking gas and the levying of taxes to municipalities. 

“We’re a different country now,” said Gustavo Nouel, an agronomist on a 197-acre rice farm in the grain-producing state of Portuguesa, where the electricity bill jumped 100-fold to $5,000 a month in January. “We’re in the middle of a transition because we killed the goose that laid the golden egg.”

Venezuela’s goose, an oil industry built atop the world’s largest proven reserves, is producing one-fourth of what it once did, leaving tens of billions of dollars less of revenue to spend on social services and programs for citizens. That’s forced Maduro to move toward a more capitalistic approach, which has helped spark a nascent economic recovery. Now, his government is gradually raising the price of state-provided services to closer to their actual cost — while still trying to protect the more than 90% of the population that lives below the poverty line. 

After years of recession and hyperinflation, which only recently ended, Maduro’s policy of allowing state-owned companies to charge more should help them to improve their operations and finances and pay higher salaries, said Jose Luis Saboin, an economic consultant in Washington, D.C., who studies the subsidies.

Read More: Bloomberg – Utility Bills Surge 100-Fold as Venezuela Slashes Subsidies

La Patilla in English