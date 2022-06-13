Excarcelaron a controladores aéreos detenidos injustamente por el régimen chavista desde 2020

Controladores aéreos excarcelados. Foto: vía Twitter.

 

Dos controladores aéreos del aeropuerto de Maiquetía fueron excarcelados este lunes luego de ser detenidos injustamente durante más de dos años por parte del régimen chavista de Nicolás Maduro.

Por lapatilla.com