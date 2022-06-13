Excarcelaron a controladores aéreos detenidos injustamente por el régimen chavista desde 2020 Lapatilla junio 13 2022, 8:43 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Controladores aéreos excarcelados. Foto: vía Twitter. Dos controladores aéreos del aeropuerto de Maiquetía fueron excarcelados este lunes luego de ser detenidos injustamente durante más de dos años por parte del régimen chavista de Nicolás Maduro. Por lapatilla.com¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!