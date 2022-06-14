Venezuela: Opposition leader Juan Guaido attacked during tour

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was attacked by members of the ruling Socialist Party of Venezuela on Saturday. Guaido, seen as the rightful interim president by the US, told people he would not quit.

By DW

Jun 12, 2022

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said he was “ambushed” by members of Venezuela’s governing socialist party on Saturday, the Venezuelan National Assembly said in a statement.

Guaido’s parallel government accused the governing United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) of the attack, saying members “hit and insulted” Guaido.

A photo posted by a Venezuelan politician showed Guiado being held back as people gathered around him, with someone tearing at Guaido’s shirt.

What we know about the incident

Guaido was physically attacked at a nursery in San Carlos, the capital of Cojedes State in northwestern Venezuela.

He was meeting with people in a rural community near the capital city.

In a late night message on social media platforms, Guaido named two people he said were clearly identified in images and videos.

“Those who attacked today, these members or leaders of the regime’s party” should accept responsibility,” Guaido said.

“They are not going to take us off the streets, we are going to honor our commitment to achieve free elections,” Guaido said, referring to President Nicolás Maduro’s government.

“I’m moving forward, there’s no way we’re going back,” Guaido added.

