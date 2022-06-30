Follow the “guachafita” of Chavismo with the salary of the health sector in Guárico

Medical, nursing, administrative and worker personnel belonging to the healthcare sector in Guárico State raised their voices in protest again to request payment of their salaries and in addition to denounce the perennial shortage of supplies in the main healthcare centers.

By La Patilla

Jun 28, 2022

Carla Brito, nurse at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the General Hospital “Dr. Israel Ranuárez Balza”, located in San Juan de los Morros, detailed that basic supplies such as syringes, alcohol, catheters or adhesives are missing from hospitals which is why healthcare professionals treat the sick “with their nails” and the funds and supplies coming from the Ministry of Health last very little.

“It is impressive how the relatives rely on the medical and nursing staff for supplies, where we are with our hands tied, because we simply cannot say ‘there is none’ because we already know what this entails (indictment by the Prosecutor’s Office), according to what was stated by the Prosecutor Tarek William Saab 15 days ago when a commission of workers went to the Ministry in Caracas, where they were received by Deputy Health Minister Jesús Brito, who indicated that the minister had sent supplies to the Ranuárez Balza Sentinel Hospital “which lasted only 15 days and there is nothing (left),” she stated.

For her part, the President of the State’s College of Nursing, Petra Malavé, mentioned that from the National Budget Office (Onapre) they continue “playing crazy” (totally unconcerned) with the payment of salaries, which also violates the provisions of agreements made with the healthcare sector workers.

“It is unbelievable that today workers are owed 1,300 bolívares and that, in an arbitrary and humiliating way, they state at the work tables that are held in Caracas, that there is no budget to pay the employees. We have an Onapre that has created a regulation that is a flagrant violation of all rights. They flattened the salary curve, violated the agreement document in relation to seniority and professionalization, among other things. We ask the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) to declare the nullity of these instructions, because the rights are inalienable and cannot be negotiated (away),” said Ms. Malavé.

