Sectores de Barquisimeto reportaron fallas eléctricas este #1Jul
Lapatilla
julio 01 2022, 7:06 pm
Posteado en: Actualidad, Regiones

Imagen ilustrativa: Cortesía

En zonas de la capital larense Barquisimeto se reportaron varias fallas en la energía eléctricas que provocaron apagones durante la tarde de este viernes.

Por lapatilla.com