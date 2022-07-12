Biden extends deportation relief for over 300,000 Venezuelans – But not for recent migrants

Federal immigration officials on Monday extended a set of temporary protections for Venezuelans who entered the United States before March 2021, but chose not to offer protection to more recent migrants, amid economic tumult in Venezuela and pressure to expand the program from Democratic lawmakers and some Florida Republicans.

The Department of Homeland Security said Venezuelans who migrated by last spring will be eligible for temporary protected status – which allows them to avoid deportation and get permission to work, regardless of U.S. immigration status – until at least March 2024, an 18-month extension from the previous September 2022 expiration date.

DHS estimates about 343,000 Venezuelans are eligible for this status, though many people who applied after it was first offered in March 2021 are stuck in a backlog.

The agency decided not to expand protections to include Venezuelan migrants who entered the United States after March 2021, an idea favored by dozens of congressional Democrats as well as Republicans like Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (Fla.).