3 Americans jailed in Venezuela this year

Three Americans were jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly attempting to enter the country illegally, AP first reported on Tuesday.
By AXIOS – Julia Shapero
Jul 12, 2022
Driving the news: Eyvin Hernández, 44, and Jerrel Kenemore, 52, were both arrested in March separately, while a third American was arrested in January, according to AP.
- A State Department spokesperson confirmed the arrests to Axios, saying: “We take seriously our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad.”
The big picture: Tensions between the United States and Venezuela appeared to be thawing in March when Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime released two Americans from detention.
- However, eight other people remained imprisoned in Venezuela even as the two were released, according to AP.
