3 Americans jailed in Venezuela this year

Three Americans were jailed in Venezuela earlier this year for allegedly attempting to enter the country illegally, AP first reported on Tuesday.

Jul 12, 2022

Driving the news: Eyvin Hernández, 44, and Jerrel Kenemore, 52, were both arrested in March separately, while a third American was arrested in January, according to AP.

A State Department spokesperson confirmed the arrests to Axios, saying: “We take seriously our commitment to assist U.S. citizens abroad.”

The big picture: Tensions between the United States and Venezuela appeared to be thawing in March when Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime released two Americans from detention.

However, eight other people remained imprisoned in Venezuela even as the two were released, according to AP.

…

…