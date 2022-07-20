US extends LPG exports to Venezuela

The US Treasury Department has extended an authorisation for US LPG exports to Venezuela until 12 July 2023. The allowance is only for LPG and does not permit any payment-in-kind of petroleum or petroleum products.

By Argus Media

Jul 19, 2022

The US lifted sanctions on LPG exports to Venezuela in July 2021 as a “humanitarian” gesture, US officials said at the time, as the country relies on LPG for residential cooking. The effects of the extension are likely to be negligible. The US has exported just 26,800t to Venezuela since July 2021, Vortexa data show. US LPG shipments to the country peaked at 1.18mn bl (102,000t) in November 2013, EIA data show.

…

…