Maduro designó a Santiago Infante como Comandante General de la Aviación Militar Lapatilla julio 26 2022, 5:43 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) Foto: Cortesía. Nicolás Maduro anunció este martes su designación de Santiago Infante como nuevo Comandante General de la Aviación Militar, Por lapatilla.com¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!