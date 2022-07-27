US sanctions do not “make it easy” for Maduro’s regime to implement the Special Economic Zones

During the forum “Economic Perspectives for the Venezuelan Companies in the Current Environment”, which met in Margarita under the sponsorship of “Bancamiga” (a Venezuelan Bank) as part of its expansion policy, the economist Luis Oliveros recalled that the United States sanctions against Venezuela will not make easy the implementation of the Special Economic Zones in this country for Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

By Dexcy Guédez // lapatilla.com

Asked about the created expectations of the Venezuelan business community and especially of Nueva Esparta State, he stated that it is one thing to be optimistic with the announcement of the implementation of this “figure” (Special Economic Zones), but another is to pretend and sell the proposal as if its implementation will end all the country’s problems and that investments will flow in large amounts.

“I prefer to be cautious considering that Venezuela has economic sanctions by the United States and certainly the sanctions will limit the issue of foreign investment in Venezuela“, the expert reiterated.

Mr. Oliveros pointed out that although the Special Economic Zones may be a first step for the recovery of the country, there is still a long way to go to see significant improvements.

On the other hand, the university professor referred to the increase in the demand for tourist services reported by businessmen in this area of the country.

He further considers that, especially in Margarita, it is essential to increase connectivity so that the possibilities of offering flights and ferry crossings to reach the Island are greatly increased.

“Obviously the issue of services is vital. The demand for national tourist services is going to increase“, he pointed out.

He also reiterated that this year the country will experience economic growth after seven years of decline, but made it clear that this will happen thanks to the effort and trust of private entrepreneurs who have continued to bet and believe in Venezuela.