Researchers from Tachiren create the first butterfly farm in western Venezuela

A year ago was created the first butterfly pavilion in western Venezuela, and only the second in the country, by a group of researchers from the “Universidad Experimental del Táchira” (Unet, National Experimental University of Táchira), right in the botanical garden of the university campus, natural heritage of the region. It has also established and developed the exhibition and breeding of live butterflies, which has the objective of being a didactic and pedagogical tool for students and tourists.

By La Patilla – Anggy Polanco

Jul 27, 2022

Andrés Orellana, a biologist by profession and a professor at Unet, explained that the collection of butterflies that is already in place was obtained within the botanical garden. The idea was born with the aim of deepening knowledge about the natural sciences and attracting young people so that they are motivated to study this scientific discipline.

The main purpose of the researchers is to demystify many false beliefs about butterflies. Many are afraid of them -what is known as lepidopterophobia- but this is a behavior learned from a young age. In reality, these insects “harmless by themselves,” described the biologist.

After the idle period that occurred during the confinement caused by the pandemic, part of the roof collapsed in a space that housed more than 400 species of orchids, which is why they decided to prepare a part of this space to house the butterfly pavilion.

Love for Science

The space is covered with a mesh that reduces the sun’s rays, inside it there are various types of specific plants that butterflies and catterpillars require as food and to lay their eggs. Inside the butterfly farm, the biologist explained that some of these little animals eat liquid elements that are released by fermented fruits and others need flower nectar.

For researchers it is important to have a certain number of specimens, but for now they have seven different species of butterflies. Each one of them arouses curiosity and enthusiasm in visitors with their colors and shapes.

Lately they have already received visits from elementary and high school students, who after living the experience, leave with a different impression of these species.

“The idea of this butterfly farm had been in my head for many years,” said Unet researcher Elsie Acuña, who is also a facilitator of ecological workshops in the Environmental Education section, so she considered that it was not too much to create this research project that helps with the playful and holistic part of visitors.

Go Forward Even in Adversity

Although they wanted to do something bigger, the budgetary resources of the alma mater did not allow this because since 2007, Unet has not received funding, but this was not a decisive factor and they advanced with what they had in the botanical garden.

Prof. Acuña stressed that it is important for communities to know that the insect population helps project the state of forests and ecosystems. The objective is also to study lepidoptera (butterflies and moths), find out their sex, what plants they feed on and their life processes, because it turns out that they have a complete metamorphosis process, which has captivated visitors who can see the transformation from egg stage, to caterpillar, then to pupa until you see a butterfly.

Many inhabitants of Táchira do not even know that the Unet Botanical Garden or the Paramillo Natural Park exist. Therefore, the teachers have the goal of further expanding this project, and need various materials such as plastic pots, poly shade mesh, vases, tulle fabric, pruning shears, among other tools.

“Extension, research and teaching are carried out here. Agronomy and Experiential Botany classes are given and everything here is the product and the result of research,” said Elsie Acuña, but pointed out that to do research they need a budget, just what the university has the least.

The Unet Botanical Garden has a series of attractions that can be exploited for tourist and educational purposes. It has a herbarium that has a collection of classified plants from almost 300 families, an entomological museum with about 700 insects, an orchid area that is being rescued again, among other attractions.

