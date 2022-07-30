The chavista military intelligence have arrested three human rights defenders linked to chavismo in Bolívar state

A commission from the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim) moved from Ciudad Guayana to “Caicara del Orinoco”, to carry out the arrest of three men belonging to the Latin American Association of Legal and Criminalistic Advice (Aldajcri), allegedly for the crime of terrorism.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Aldajcri is described in social networks as an association that offers advice and training in legal and criminal matters.

Those arrested were identified as Gregorio José Brizuela Matos, Germán Eduardo Rojas Castillo and Gabriel Alain Castillo. They are part of the National Service of Technical Consultants, Defenders of Human Rights (HR) as a Fundamental Freedom under “Aldajcri”.

Through a statement that circulated in WhatsApp groups, the president of the association, Juan Sosa, stressed that “in my powers as president of the same I make public knowledge to all intelligence, police and government agencies, according to the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela in its articles 19 to 31 and 132 on Human Rights and responding to the call of President Nicolás Maduro Moros to unite for peace in the country, this association joins the work with the ‘Círculos Bolivarianos’ (Bolivarian circles) and the William Lara’s communicators front , in Civic Police and Civic Military union to join forces for peace in Venezuela.“

“(…) We report that we are not a terrorist organization and nothing like that. We work in support of the administration of President Maduro’s government. We are not a terrorist network, on the contrary, we work for peace in the country as ordered by the eternal commander,” added Sosa.

It is unknown if the detainees have already been presented in court, and it is not known what incriminating evidence they obtained against them.