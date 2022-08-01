Lapatilla
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó won a U.K. court ruling Friday that takes him a step closer to victory in his battle with President Nicolás Maduro over a cache of gold bullion held in the Bank of England.
By Seattle pi
Jul 29, 2022
A judge at the High Court in London ruled that British courts do not need to recognize judgments by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice of Venezuela, Venezuela’s top constitutional court, that said the gold should go to Maduro.
…
Read More: Seattle pi – Venezuela’s Guaidó wins UK court ruling in battle over gold
…