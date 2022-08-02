Anticancer Society assisted more than 220 people in the vulnerable sector of Guárico

As a result of the Complex Humanitarian Emergency that Venezuela is going through there are organizations such as the Anticancer Society of Guárico State, which carries out medical-assistance sessions to serve vulnerable sectors in the plains region.

By La Patilla – Pedro Izzo

Aug 1, 2022

Recently, more than 220 people including children, adults and low-income elderly, were treated in the “El Carmen” community of the Los Flores village, in the Roscio Municipality.

According to its Instagram @sociedadanticancerosag, the institution directed by the Doctor Marinela Bastidas, with a multidisciplinary team of specialists, provided care in the areas of general medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, gynecology, urology, dermatology, otorhinolaryngology, endocrinology and oncology.

During the day, cytologies and ultrasound were performed for women, as well as echo sonographies for patients who required diagnostic evaluation in other organs. More than 300 kits with medicines, clothes in good condition and packets with face masks, a toothbrush and cookies were also donated.

Dr. Bastidas thanked all those who, in one way or another, supported the activity and constantly contribute to the work of the Anticancer Society. The logistics to serve the El Carmen community was possible thanks to the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Los Flores village, the apostolates and the Caritas organization that works there.

“Help us to continue helping” is the new slogan of the Anticancer Society of Guárico, an institution that provides free and low-cost medical care for the most vulnerable, “without government support.” Through self-management and the contribution of some businessmen, allied organizations, a group of committed doctors and the support of other volunteers who join each of the activities, it is possible to carry out these sessions.

The main headquarters of the Anticancer Society of Guárico is the ‘Pesquisas’ Clinic, located on Av. Los Puentes de San Juan de los Morros, where medical specialists in different areas receive patients from Monday to Friday by appointment. For more information, you can follow the official Instagram account @sociedadanticancerosag of the Anticancer Society of Guárico.

