In the Venezuelan Guajira, indigenous people live in critical poverty and many die of hunger

Within the framework of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, the Zulia State legislator, Zenaida Fernández, reproached the Chavista regime for the deaths of dozens of indigenous people caused by hunger and violation of human rights.

By La Patilla

Aug 9, 2022

Ms. Fernández said that, according to the latest measurement of the National Survey of Living Conditions (Encovi), in 2020 around 70% of the homes in the Guajira municipality are below the line of hunger, that is, they do not eat even one meal a day.

“As an indigenous person, today I raise my voice, we cannot continue to silence what is happening in the Mara and Guajira Municipalities, where the elderly and children are the most vulnerable, they do not have the right to education or three meals a day,” she said.

For the legislator, it is worrying that 26% of indigenous children are malnourished for a variety of reasons such as their parents cannot find a job and, therefore, they do not have a way to support their families.

The indigenous councilor, Rosahana Larreal, assured that the indigenous population of Maracaibo and the entire State of Zulia, reaches approximately one million inhabitants. In her opinion, her fellow indigenous people are victims of the economic crisis that the country is going through.

“Our communities suffer from the lack of jobs, from health care, from the poor state of public services. As indigenous people we have to continue recovering spaces, educate ourselves in universities and grow in the midst of the difficulties it means to be an ancestral people that still need to fight for our rights, for respect for our customs and for a better quality of life,” she pointed out.

Both representatives of the indigenous ethnic groups said that Zulia is the state with the greatest social, cultural and geopolitical crisis ever recorded in the country.

The indigenous deputy of the “Zulia Humana” (ZH) movement requested a minute of silence in honor of the indigenous leaders assassinated in Venezuela for defending their rights. Only the legislators of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) remained seated in a passive and unconcerned attitude.

…

…