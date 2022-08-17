Venezuela to support reconstruction of Cuban port damaged by oil fire

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro said on Tuesday that Venezuela would support Cuba in the reconstruction of its only supertanker port in Matanzas, which was partially destroyed by a fire after lightning struck one of the its crude tanks.

By Reuters – Deisy Buitrago

Aug 16, 2022

Cuba has long relied on the 2.4 million-barrel Matanzas terminal, about 130 km from Havana, for most imports and storage of crude and heavy fuel oil.

Maduro directed Venezuela’s oil minister and the president of state-run PDVSA (PDVSA.UL) to get in touch with the corresponding Cuban authorities “to begin the design of the reconstruction of the supertanker yard,” he said in a speech honoring the Venezuelan firefighters sent to combat the blaze.

