Border apprehensions fall for second month

Apprehensions of migrants at the U.S.-México border dropped for the second consecutive month, dipping below 200,000 for the first time since February.

Aug 16, 2022

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) numbers, 199,976 migrants were apprehended by U.S. authorities at the border in July. While still unusually high, the total represents a 3.8 percent decrease from the 207,933 apprehended in June.

The number of migrants from México, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras dropped almost 17 percent month to month, but unauthorized migration from other countries spiked 15.4 percent from June to July.

That shift reflects a growing trend of migration led by citizens of other countries in the Western Hemisphere, including Venezuela, Haiti and Cuba, who seek refuge in the United States.

Just under 75,000 people were repatriated under Title 42, the pandemic-era policy under which U.S. authorities can summarily expel foreign nationals without screening for asylum claims.

About half of those expelled under Title 42 were Mexican nationals, and the other half from the so-called Northern Triangle countries – Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

