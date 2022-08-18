While Chavismo continues to send fuel to Cuba, queues at the pumps in Lara reappear

The illusion of stability in the supply of gasoline in Lara State was short-lived and once again the kilometer-long queues at the different service stations to fill up the vehicles are beginning to be seen.

By La Patilla – Yanitza Martínez

Aug 16, 2022

Although Barquisimeto was the city that showed a little more stability in terms of this issue, since last weekend queues that reach up to a kilometer began to be seen in gas stations that dispense subsidized fuel and also in stations with international prices.

The secretary of the Union of Service Station Workers in Lara State, Azalia Colmenárez, assures that they are only sending about 30% of the required fuel to the region, a situation that forces users to remain in queues.

She added that the dispatch that arrives is about 13 thousand liters, which is only enough to equip less than 300 vehicles.

Ms. Colmenárez mentioned, among other things, that this situation that recurs again in Lara is caused by the fall in reserves of Iranian crude oil. On this matter, Iván Freites, general secretary of the Federation of Oil and Gas Workers, added that the cargo of crude oil and condensates that Venezuela receives from Iran has run out, so gasoline production went from 140 thousand barrels per day to 110 thousand barrels.

He also detailed that of what is currently produced, 50% is sent by the Chavista regime to Cuba and 40% is under the control of the military, so that barely 10% of that production reaches the population.

Inhabitants of the foreign municipalities of Lara have been the hardest hit by this situation, especially those who live in Torres, Morán and Jiménez, where a large number of agricultural, livestock and coffee producers are concentrated. They are all threatened by the marked deficit of gasoline.

…

…