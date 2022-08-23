Business associations of Venezuela and Colombia initiate agenda for the resumption of binational relations

Trade unions from Táchira and Norte de Santander (Colombia) will start working groups in the coming days to create an agenda that allows, in the short and medium term, the reactivation of trade and binational integration between Venezuela and Colombia, after seven years of partial and total closure of international bridges between Táchira State and “Norte de Santander” Department.

By La Patilla – Luz Dary Depablos

Aug 22, 2022

Max Vásquez, President of Fedecamaras – Táchira, reported that they hope to “restore commercial and investment ties between businessmen, unions and authorities from Venezuela and Colombia to generate rapprochements and binational events within the framework of a business roundtable.”

At the conclusion of the second meeting on the “Border Agreement” held last Thursday in the city of Cúcuta, Max Vásquez read the conclusions of the event, which initially seek to “restore the free flow of cargo transport for the circulation of goods, private vehicles and pedestrians through all formal border crossings by: simplifying administrative procedures, customs and transportation processes,” he said.

The business conference is a necessary step for the commercial reactivation, because it will allow to identify the “key sectors with potential in the country”, reported the President of Fedecamaras – Táchira.

Likewise, they hope to “articulate the institutions related to foreign trade operations to generate greater fluidity in customs, regulatory and technical procedures, in order to reduce the time and costs in the clearance of goods,” said Mr. Vásquez.

He also stated that they will update the “Acuerdo de Alcance Parcial 28” (Partial Scope Agreement 28), now in force in both countries for commercial exchange. In addition, they seek “in the short and medium term, to identify sectors of economic complementation compatible with the objectives of sustainable development in the areas of education, health, tourism and energy transition.”

Businessmen from both countries are aware that the reopening will be “gradual”. It will not be easy to resume relations immediately, after more than three years of standstill, and seven years in the case of some items. They hope that a positive impact will be generated in the “reduction of poverty and insecurity”, and is part of the projections when the full resumption of relations between Venezuela and Colombia is achieved.

Mr. Vásquez concluded that they will continue to be attentive to the approaches of the new Colombian authorities with the Venezuelan government, so that the municipalities of the Táchira border can reactivate their economy which remains 80% paralyzed after the border closure.

