Venezuela and Colombia restore full diplomatic ties after three years

The South American neighbors have exchanged ambassadors for the first time since 2019. The normalization process will include the full reopening of the border, which has remained largely closed to vehicles.

By DW

Aug 29, 2022

Venezuela and Colombia dispatched ambassadors to each other’s capitals on Sunday to rebuild relations between the two countries that have been broken for more than three years.

The new Colombian ambassador, Armando Benedetti, was welcomed in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas by Deputy Foreign Minister Rander Pena Ramírez.

“Relations with Venezuela should never have been severed. We are brothers and an imaginary line cannot separate us,” Benedetti said.

His appointment was only made possible by the election of Colombia’s first-ever leftist president, Gustavo Petro, who expressed his intention to normalize diplomatic relations with Venezuela after he took office earlier this month.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro appointed former Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia as his country’s next ambassador to Colombia two weeks ago.

Plasencia arrived in Bogota on Sunday to restore ties and work to improve “cooperation and integration,” according to Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Carlos Faria.

