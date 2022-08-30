Colombia and Venezuela reestablish diplomatic relations

Colombia and Venezuela have reestablished diplomatic relations, in a tectonic shift in South American regional politics.

By CNN – Stefano Pozzebon

Aug 29, 2022

Colombian ambassador Armando Benedetti met on Monday with Venezuelan authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro at Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas.

“At this hour I’m received by President Nicolás Maduro, to whom I present diplomatic papers as Colombia’s ambassador in Venezuela. We talked about the urgency to revive friendship ties that should have never been severed,” Benedetti said on Twitter, posting several photos of himself with Maduro.

Venezuela’s ambassador to Colombia, Félix Plasencia, is scheduled to meet Colombian President Gustavo Petro in the upcoming days.

The two countries have not had diplomatic relations since 2019, when Colombia’s then-president Iván Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate head of state. However, Colombia and Venezuela were part of the same country in the 19th century and share deep historical and cultural ties.

…

…