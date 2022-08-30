“That monster vilely killed her”: they protested the murder of Dr. Nardy Mora in Valencia

“She should not have died like this at the hands of that monster that vilely killed her,” said Vilma Coromoto Rumbos, mother of doctor Nardy Mora, who was murdered and dismembered where she worked in an outpatient clinic located in the “Rafael Guerra Méndez” Educational Unit (UE), in Valencia, Carabobo State.

By La Patilla

Aug 29, 2022

Dressed in white and with banners in hand, relatives, friends and colleagues gathered this Monday morning in the vicinity of the Palace of Justice to demand that the alleged perpetrator of the crime, who served as watchman on campus, be promptly brought to justice.

Last Wednesday, August 24 at 9:00 in the morning Dr. Mora left her home to work in her office, but after night fell, she did not return to her house. This set off alarms in the family, so they reported the doctor as missing. Two days later, in the early hours of Friday night, the authorities had found some human remains in a pig sty located inside the educational institution.

“I had the hope until the last moment that my mother was safe and sound, until the Investigation Corps gave me the news (…) The last thing I spoke with her was about the plans we had: I want to study Medicine and I hope that the government may help me, because I was left without my mother,” said Stephany Aguilar Mora (18), daughter of the murdered doctor, while her voice cracked.

The authorities are still searching for part of the doctor’s remains that were scattered along the Cabriales River. It was learned that Civil Protection officials found the head on Monday in the Cabriales River, close to “Los Taladros” bridge.

The alleged murderer, identified as Yonatan Joel Figueroa Goitia, was arrested by the state security forces and is expected to be brought before the courts. It transpired that the 45-year-old man, a native of the Caja de Agua neighborhood in the upper part of the hill, in a house without number in Puerto Cabello, Carabobo State, has a criminal record that comprises: a sexual violence crime against a minor, aggravated robbery and illicit possession of narcotic and psychotropic substances.

The doctor’s relatives and colleagues expressed outrage, because they do not understand how a person with that profile could be freely employed in an educational and healthcare environment.

“That place is not a locale (the campus) where a professional can work. How is it possible that in that school they are raising pigs? That man that has a criminal record is employed where there are children and people go to the doctor to get checked? We want justice to be done and and applied to that man in its full extent,” said Evelyn Cristina Sarlotin, aunt of the murdered doctor.

According to Mora’s mother’s account, the doctor had allegedly mentioned to other colleagues that she did not like the way Figueroa looked at her, so she asked that they not leave her alone. In this agrees Marlene Farfán, patient and neighbor of the educational institution, who assured that Mora had expressed that discomfort.

“I bear witness that she had told me that this guy was harassing her (…) We have to investigate who put that guy there,” Ms. Farfán commented.

Doctors Demand Safety

In the protest, colleagues and friends of the doctor denounced that the safety of those who work in these health centers is not guaranteed. In the midst of tears, they expressed fear that the case of Dr. Nerdy Mora would be repeated.

Dr. Gabriela Tovar, a comprehensive community doctor, nevertheless indicated that she works in an outpatient clinic of a school that is located in a “red zone” of the capital of Carabobo, and so doctors and patients are exposed to being victims of crime.

“The only thing the police do is take a picture of us to say that they are taking care of us, but none of them stay a full night when we have our night watches (…) What they pay me fortnightly, which is 136 bolívares, does not begin to be enough for the funeral or for some flowers the day that what happened to Dr. Nardy Mora happens to me, it won’t even be enough for the funeral,” she said aggrieved.

“An Exemplary Professional”

Nardy Mora, in addition to being a doctor, was a nurse. She worked 20 years at Ipasme-Valencia (Social Services Administration of the Education Ministry) and 14 years at CDI Palotal (CDI, Integral Diagnostic Center). Later, she worked as a doctor at the Carmen Norte CDI and was finally transferred to the “Rafael Guerra Méndez” EU outpatient clinic.

Her co-workers and patients describe her as an impeccable and exemplary professional.

“They killed my friend,” said Enrique José Benavides Urbina, Mora’s friend and colleague, crying. He commented that he last saw her last Tuesday, while they shared and talked about her professional projects together.

“We had an ITS postgraduate program project. We studied (together) for our degree, and she corrected my thesis. She was an active professional, excellent, caring, concerned, self-sacrificing. We want justice,” he noted.

“She cared for patients very well, she knew how to do things, very humanitarian, patient and respectful. I am very sorry about this. The Government and the authorities have to watch what they do when they select staff at work, be it a hospital, clinics, wherever, because we are all taking risks,” said one of the patients.

Relatives will hold a vigil tonight at the residence of Dr. Mora, in the “El Consejo” neighborhood, in the south of Valencia, to pray and ask that the case not go unpunished.

