Search on for people missing from Venezuelan religious retreat

Family members have joined the search for nearly two dozen people reported missing after going on a religious retreat in Venezuela two weeks ago, civil protection authorities said Tuesday.

By Digital Journal

Sep 06, 2022

Between 16 and 20 people are believed to be missing, civil protection official Yesnardo Canal told AFP, though local media have reported it could be even more.

An eight-day-old baby and other children are part of the group.

They went missing after departing on August 22 for what officials described as a religious retreat in the town of La Grita in western Táchira province, but officials have provided no further details about the gathering.

More than 30 search and rescue specialists were looking for the missing people, helped by drones, sniffer dogs and locals from the mountainous area, officials said.

…

…