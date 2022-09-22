Venezuela’s top leaders committing crimes against humanity: U.N. report

Screams often spill out in the halls of El Helicoide, the headquarters of Venezuela’s intelligence service agency, investigators say. Inside the imposing, spiral-shaped building in the center of Caracas, they found that detainees – who are often journalists, activists or government opponents – are routinely subjected to beatings, rape, electric shocks, mutilation, asphyxiation and other types of torture.

The orders for the abuse – which international organizations and human rights leaders say constitute crimes against humanity – usually come from the highest level of government: the president and his inner circle, according to a new U.N. report.

“President Nicolás Maduro, supported by other high-level authorities, stand out as the main architects in the design, implementation and maintenance of a machinery with the purpose of repressing dissent,” U.N. investigators concluded.

Tuesday’s report is the third to be released by the U.N. Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela (FFMV) since 2019, when it began assessing the country’s human rights violations. The previous documents delved into extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detentions and torture in Venezuela, as well as the justice system’s response to such violations. But by carrying out interviews with nearly 250 people, the FFMV says it has identified the chain of command that works to silence, discourage and quash opposition to the government.

“This has been the most blunt report when it comes to pinpointing who’s responsible,” Enderson Sequera, a Venezuelan political analyst, told The Washington Post. “It shows the real reason why we haven’t been able to recover democracy and freedom in Venezuela – because we’re facing an authoritarian regime that is capable of murder, torture and persecution to stay in power.”