Al menos 23 desaparecidos al naufragar un bote de migrantes cubanos durante paso de Ian Lapatilla septiembre 28 2022, 1:53 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, InternacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window) Desaparición de 23 cubanos foto @USBPChiefMIP 23 desaparecidos al naufragar bote de migrantes cubanos durante huracán Ian (policía de EEUU) AFP En desarrollo…¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla!