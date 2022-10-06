Falcón is the second state with the most drugs seized this year

Falcón state, in western Venezuela, is the state with the second highest drug seizures so far in 2022.

By La Patilla

Oct 05, 2022

This was announced by Major General Richard López Vargas, National Anti-Drug Superintendent, during a press conference held this Tuesday, October 4th, in the Paraguaná Peninsula, after 564 “panelas” (briquettes), mostly marijuana and cocaine, were seized in a “peñero” (artisanal fishing boat) that was intercepted by the Armed Forces at Cabo San Román, the northernmost point of the country.

He remarked that during this procedure a Venezuelan and two men from Trinidad and Tobago were arrested. They also had seven fuel steel drums, an assault rifle with its ammunition and a GPS with the recorded route indicating that they had left the Colombian Guajira and intended to reach the United States and Europe.

He explained that to this cache is added to the almost four tons seized three weeks ago in the same area and under the same modality, which positions Falcón as the second state of Venezuela where the most drugs have been seized.

He also said that 21 clandestine airstrips have been disabled, all this within the framework of the “Cacique Manaure” operation that is being carried out in the border state and that is advancing in phases.

The drug has different brands (markings) such as “Guaicaipuro Indian”, a red rose, paper-colored packages with red and black tape. However, it will be a specialized study that determines to which organization the merchandise belongs.

For now, they know that these last three months of the year are high in marijuana production and the ones with the highest production of the plant, although there is a genetic modification of the plant that allows them, after a period of maturation, to use it to make cocaine.

Regarding the military base that is being installed in the Paraguaná Peninsula, just in front of Cabo San Román, as ordered by Nicolás Maduro, he stressed that it brings together officials from all over the country, specialists in various areas with high technology that are deployed throughout the region according to the intelligence information gathered to attack criminal groups that threaten the security of the country.

…

…