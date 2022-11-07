El PSG se enfrentará al Bayern Múnich en octavos de final de la Champions Lapatilla noviembre 07 2022, 7:32 amPosteado en: Actualidad, DeportesCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window) El PSG se enfrentará al Bayern Múnich en octavos de Champions. AFP¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla! Noticia en desarrollo…