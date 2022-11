COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit

World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are in Egypt at the COP27 U.N. climate summit, which delegates kicked off with a deal to discuss compensating poor nations for mounting damage linked to global warming.

By Reuters – Richard Valdmanis and Nafisa Eltahir

Nov 08, 2022

Here are some of the latest comments by those attending:

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION

“The global fossil fuel crisis must be a game changer. So let us not take the highway to hell but let’s earn the clean ticket to heaven.”

GASTON BROWNE, PRIME MINISTER OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

“The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits. It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage.

“Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilization. While they are profiting, the planet is burning.”

MACKY SALL, PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL

“Let’s be clear, we are in favour of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. But we Africans cannot accept that our vital interests be ignored.”

VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY, PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

“There can be no effective climate policy without the peace.”

“There are still many for whom climate change is just rhetoric or marketing … but not real action.”

“They are the ones who hamper the implementation of climate goals, they are the ones in their offices who make fun of those who fight to save life on the planet.”

“They are the ones who start wars of aggression when the planet cannot afford a single gunshot because it needs global joint action.”

XIE ZHENHUA, CHINA CLIMATE ENVOY

“No matter how much the external environment changes, and no matter how many challenges we face, China has firm determination to achieve this vision of carbon neutrality.”

ANDRZEJ DUDA, PRESIDENT OF POLAND

“The consequence of Russia’s aggression are crisis and huge costs which put at risk timely implementation of the climate transition, as well as the timely attainment of the intended goals.”

SHEHBAZ SHARIF, PRIME MINISTER OF PAKISTAN

“Loss and damage needs to be part of the core agenda of COP27 to meet the pressing humanitarian needs of those that are trapped in a crisis of public financing fuelled by debt and yet have to fund climate disasters on their own. This is simply unjust and unfair to say the least.”

EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA, PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE

“Those mostly responsible for the climate crisis must listen and prioritize climate finance to help prevent disasters and climate victims recover. Commitments we have made and continue to make can only make a difference when we act on them.”

RANIL WICKREMESINGHE, PRESIDENT OF SRI LANKA

“Double standards are unacceptable. Developed nations should be giving leadership to work on climate challenges rather than abdicating their responsibilities.

“As many developed nations deem it fit to wait on their climate financing contributions, these countries were also on both sides of the Ukraine war and seemed to have no qualms spending for a war.”

RUMEN RADEV, PRESIDENT OF BULGARIA

“Given our commitment to advancing the climate agenda in our region and beyond, Bulgaria has already indicated willingness to host COP29.”

NANA AKUFO-ADDO, PRESIDENT OF GHANA

“With her vast land, Africa has the greatest potential to help decarbonise the world by absorbing carbon dioxide through regenerative agriculture that requires less fertiliser and reforestation with strong biodiversity content.

“My government is proud to announce that Ghana will launch projects in these areas, which will tackle at the same time climate change on global and domestic levels and social issues by providing people with dignified and sustainable jobs.”

NICOLAS MADURO, PRESIDENT OF VENEZUELA

“Venezuela is responsible for less than 0.4% of world emissions of greenhouse gasses. Notwithstanding this, our people must pay the consequences of this imbalance created by the main capitalist economies of the world who have contaminated the planet for the benefit of just a few.”

CHANDRIKAPERSAD SANTOKHI, PRESIDENT OF SURINAME

“We are, in fact, climate negative. But despite this, we are highly climate vulnerable … Ladies and gentlemen, promises made must be kept. Therefore, on behalf of all children and the next generation we urgently call on historic emitters to do their part to safeguard out world. My country is doing our part with the limited resources and capacity.”

SURANGEL WHIPPS, PRESIDENT OF PALAU

“COVID decimated our economy, even as we are working to rebuild from the climate crisis that is tearing us apart limb by limb. Extreme storms and floods continue to destroy our crops and homes and infrastructure…

“We should no longer be held hostage to fossil fuels. Let’s not let the war in Ukraine serve as an excuse for us to backslide on our commitments to transitioning to renewable energy today.”

NIKENIKE VUROBARAVU, PRESIDENT OF VANUATU

“Vanuatu is of the opinion that states have an existing legal obligation under a range of international fundamental laws to protect the rights of present and future generations from the adverse impacts of climate change…

“Vanuatu alongside a global coalition of 85 nations is now calling for the United Nations to review international law in the International Court of Justice to help make better climate decisions.”

MARK BROWN, PRIME MINISTER OF THE COOK ISLANDS

“It is up to the G20 countries responsible for 80% of global emissions that we are beholden to for our survival.

“Our survival is being held to ransom at the cost of profit and an unwillingness to act despite the ability to do so.”

