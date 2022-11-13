VIDEO: Rancher denounces that the ELN appropriated his herd in Apure and demands a million dollars

A rancher from Apure denounces the seizure of his farm “Los Zamuracos” by 250 ELN (Colombia’s National Liberation Army, guerrilla group) men after refusing to pay a $1,000,000 “vaccine” (protection money)

By Maria Eugenia Diaz

Santos Torrealba, a livestock producer in the “Rómulo Gallegos” border municipality and son of Benicia Altuna, former mayor of this same municipality, located in Apure State, denounced this Saturday morning, November 12th, 2022, the taking of his herd in “Los Zamuracos”, by 250 men from the National Liberation Army (ELN one of Colombia’s guerrilla groups), and he claims these are demanding $1,000,000.00 U.S. dollars as ransom/protection money.

The victim in the video broadcast through various social networks asks for the collaboration and support of President Nicolás Maduro Moros, as well as Defense Minister Padrino López to solve this problem.

“The cattle belonging to our company is being transferred to Colombian territory and also relocated right here in our state by that same armed group. They are looting the company that has more than 60 years producing in our country,” he said.

Three days ago, the complainant posted the video in his Instagram account (@santos.torrealba.562), Torrealba also reported the serious situation that has been taking place since September 18th of this year, when a group of ELN armed men approached him and demanded the payment of the sum of one million U.S. dollars ($1,000,000) at a scheduled date, ordering that if they did not receive the requested amount of money they would take possession of the herd, the facilities and the foundations and likewise would totally forbid its operability.

“On October 29th, this same group of men carrying long weapons (Army gear) arrived at the “hato” (ranch) and at the Buena Vista Foundation, submitting, mistreating and evicting the personnel who work there, these ELN armed men, stole a herd of work horses in order to move a large number of cattle from “Hato los Zamuracos” to Colombian territory,” he stated on this social network account.