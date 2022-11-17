Zulia: More than 140 cases of gender violence have been reported this year in the San Francisco municipality

Officials from the Unit for Attention to Victims of Gender Violence of the San Francisco Municipality Police, Zulia State, reported that 45 aggressors were arrested for this crime.

By La Patilla

Nov 16, 2022

The attached supervisor, Elianet León, pointed out that in 10 months they received 141 Complaints of gender violence in San Francisco, the second largest municipality in Zulia.

As detailed by the attached supervisor, of the cases reported, 40 victims have been provided with protection measures.

Ms. León explained that in most cases the assailant was issued a restraining order and required to stay away from the woman. She specified that in five registered cases, an eviction measure was applied to the perpetrator.

The Victim Attention Unit for Gender Violence also permanently deploys a prevention program to create awareness and guide the community about this common problem, as well as the urgency of reporting it.

This action is carried out mainly in the communities and healthcare centers. The contact numbers with the Polisur Police Operations Center are also made available to notify any eventuality. The telephone numbers are “0800.Polisur”, 08007654787 / 0261-765991 / 0412-0410875.

