Venezuelan government, opposition to resume political talks

Discussions in México on Saturday to touch on humanitarian aid, US authorisation for Chevron to operate in Venezuela.

By Aljazeera

Nov 24, 2022

Venezuela’s government and opposition will resume political talks on Saturday, Norway’s foreign ministry has confirmed, as negotiations aimed at finding a way out of the country’s complex crisis were stalled for more than a year.

Norway, which is facilitating the discussions in México, said on Thursday that the parties would sign a “partial agreement on social matters”.

“We announce that the Government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of Venezuela have decided to resume the dialogue and negotiation process in México on November 26, facilitated by Norway,” the Norwegian embassy in México tweeted.

Previous talks were suspended in October 2021 by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, upset by the United States’s extradition of a businessman with ties to his administration.

The negotiations are expected to focus on a humanitarian aid programme for the cash-strapped nation as well as on conditions for a presidential election planned for 2024.

Representatives of Maduro and the opposition, including the faction backed by the US and led by Juan Guaido, will likely also discuss a US extension for oil giant Chevron to operate in Venezuela amid spirally global energy costs.

Chevron is expected to get approval from Washington as early as Saturday to expand its operations in the South American country.

The approval would allow it to produce and export crude oil, a source with knowledge of the matter told the Reuters news agency.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commented on the news of the new talks during his regular news conference on Thursday, saying he is grateful both sides trust México to hold them.

“The idea is that we do not act in a leading role. What we want is that there is understanding so that we can move forward and achieve peace, tranquillity and that there are agreements between the parties,” he said.

