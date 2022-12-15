Guaidó sostiene entrevista #EnVIVO para denunciar a Maduro ante CNN en español Lapatilla diciembre 15 2022, 10:09 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google News (Opens in new window) ¿Quieres recibir nuestro exclusivo boletín informativo en tu correo? ¡Suscríbete a #BoletinPatilla! El presidente encargado de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó, sostiene este jueves una entrevista para denunciar a Nicolás Maduro ante las cámaras de CNN en español. Más información en breve…