Lula asks Brazil’s new foreign minister to restore ties with Maduro’s Venezuela

Brazil’s next Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, confirmed Wednesday that President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has instructed him to “reestablish” diplomatic relations with Venezuela and strengthen ties with “traditional partners” such as China, the United States and the European Union.

By MSN – Daniel Stewar

Dec 15, 2022

Among Lula’s indications regarding Venezuela is also to reactivate consular work, so that as of January 1, when Lula takes office, a chargé d’affaires will be sent to take charge of the reopening of the Brazilian Embassy in Caracas.

“The government that was elected is the government of Nicolás Maduro”, has settled the head of diplomacy when asked about the opponent Juan Guaidó, whom Jair Bolsonaro considered interim president of Venezuela.

Vieira also said that President Lula has given him indications to “rebuild bridges” with “traditional partners”, such as the United States, China, or the European Union, with whom they wish to have “an intense, productive, balanced and sovereign relationship”, as well as to resume cooperation work with África.

Vieira also announced that Lula’s first trip as the new head of state will be on January 24 to Argentina, on the occasion of the summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), where he will also hold a bilateral meeting with his counterpart, Alberto Fernández.

“Lula asked me that Brazil must return to the international scene”, stressed Minister Vieira, who also informed that the United States and China will be some of the next trips planned by the new Brazilian president.

Finally, Vieira informed that the current ambassador to Romania, Maria Laura da Rocha, has been appointed as the new secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the second highest authority position after his own.

