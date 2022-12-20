The Venezuelanalysis Podcast: 2022 in Review

Posteado en: Actualidad

The VA staff looked back at the main Venezuela developments in 2022 and at the prospects for 2023.

By Venezuelanalysis

Dec 18, 2022

With 2022 drawing to a close, the Venezuelanalysis staff sat down for a special podcast episode.

Host José Luis Granados Ceja was joined by Cira Pascual Marquina, Andreína Chávez and Ricardo Vaz. Each chose their “top story” for the year, analyzing different aspects of the Bolivarian Process, from popular power to anti-imperialist resistance, as well as US sanctions and their impact. There was also time for a quick look ahead into the coming year and what could be in store for the South American nation.

