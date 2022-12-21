Tigers minor-league signing red-hot this winter in Venezuela

Posteado en: Actualidad

The Detroit Tigers have signed slugging outfielder Diego Rincones to a minor-league contract.

By Mlive –

Dec 19, 2022

Rincones, 23, spent his entire career in the San Francisco Giants organization before reaching free agency after the 2022 season.

The native of Venezuela put himself on the prospect radar in 2021 when he hit 15 home runs and posted an .892 OPS in 316 plate appearances between Double-A and advanced Class A. But Rincones took a step back offensively in 2022 and never advanced to Triple-A.

New Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris came to Detroit from San Francisco, so he’s familiar with Rincones and his hitting ability.

Rincones has been putting it on display this winter in Venezuela. In 50 games with the Bravos de Margarita he’s hitting .329 with eight homers and a franchise-record 41 RBIs.

Rincones is said to have a decent arm, but doesn’t move well in the outfield and he played extensively at DH for Double-A Richmond in 2022.

…

…