The Venezuela emergency is one of the largest and most far-reaching of our time

Millions of Venezuelans are now seeking protection in neighbouring countries as families continue to flee their homes due to violence, insecurity and threats, and lack of food, medicine and essential services. This is the largest exodus in the recent history of Latin América. We are protecting the most vulnerable arrivals with shelter, health care and documentation. But we can’t do this alone.

By UNHCR

Mar 17, 2023

Your donation can provide Venezuelans with Refugee Housing Units (RHU)

RHUs are an innovative housing solution now being deployed to Venezuelan refugees in Brazil and in refugee settlements around the world. Refugee families away from their homes require secure shelters that give them the peace of mind they need knowing they are safe. This is especially crucial for women and girls who are at increased risk of sexual and gender-based violence.

RHUs are Dignified, Durable and Sustainable:

They protect against heavy rain, wind and sun

Requires no skilled labour to assemble

They can be maintained and repaired over time

They can be disassembled, moved and reassembled

Venezuelan families are relying on you. Your UNHCR gift will be 100% tax-deductible.

