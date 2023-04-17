Nearly every foreign national using Biden’s migrant mobile app released into US

Posteado en: Actualidad

A majority of the foreign nationals in México using a Customs and Border Protection mobile app to apply for Title 42 exemptions are being released into the United States.

Apr 15, 2023

The migrant can upload information, including a photo, and after scheduling an appointment, they can show up at one of eight Ports of Entry in Arizona, Texas, and California.

The Biden administration is reportedly releasing up to 30,000 foreign nationals into the U.S. interior every month via the mobile app. Fewer than 1% have been found not to have met the exception criteria, according to a CBP spokesperson.

“It’s like a concierge service for illegal immigrants,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said about the app at a Senate hearing in March.

Center for Immigration Studies Fellow Todd Bensman posted a video this week of the migrants waiting on the U.S. – México border.

“The Biden government has thrown in the towel on its highly vaunted pre-legalization app program for Venezuelans, Cubans Nicaraguans and Haitians. Now they’re just back to letting them in over the border by the thousands,” he said on social media. “Into interior America, they tell me. Here it is up close.”

Bensman added in a separate tweet of crowds at the border, “’Orderly’ just like the DHS man wants. The US government could easily just close this gate and all these thousands would go back to CBP One in México. But instead most appear to be getting the new fast-track asylum interviews, which end with many released into america, I am told.”

