Feds seek 20 years for ex-Venezuelan treasurer, husband convicted in Miami bribery case

A former Venezuelan national treasurer and her husband should be sent to prison for about 20 years after a federal jury found the couple guilty of accepting tens of millions of dollars in bribes and moving some of their illicit money to Miami in an unprecedented foreign corruption case, U.S. prosecutors say.

By Yahoo News – Jay Weaver

Apr 19, 2023

Claudia Díaz Guillen, and her husband, Adrian Velásquez Figueroa, face sentencing Wednesday after being convicted in December of accepting bribes from wealthy Caracas TV mogul and political insider Raul Gorrín. He was indicted along with them but remains a fugitive in Venezuela.

Prosecutors said Gorrín’s payoffs — totaling $136 million — were transferred through offshore companies, Swiss banks, South Florida accounts, a Miami yacht firm and a fashion shell company. In exchange, Gorrín gained access to highly profitable Venezuelan government contracts involving corrupt currency trades that yielded billions of dollars during the administration of the late President Hugo Chávez.

“Their participation in a crime so audacious was a choice, and it warrants substantial punishment,” federal prosecutors Kurt Lunkenheimer and Paul Hayden wrote in a sentencing memo, recommending about 23 years in prison for Díaz and about 20 years for her husband to U.S. District Judge William Dimitrouleas.

“Diaz was a corrupt public official who sold her office, and Velasquez was her front man, a greedy and willing accomplice in orchestrating the financial mechanisms necessary to conceal her bribe payments,” the prosecutors said, calling foreign corruption a “plague.”

They scoffed at the defense attorneys’ request for far less punishment: two years in prison.

“While this court had the opportunity to learn about Claudia and Adrian over the course of several weeks at trial, there is more complexity to the story, including politics,” lawyers Marissel Descalzo and Andrew Feldman wrote in a sentencing memo, which sought lenience for the couple, parents of two children.

“We urge the court that the appropriate sentences for Claudia and Adrian should be the sentence they would receive if convicted in their own country – Venezuela.”

Díaz was the first former Venezuelan official to face trial among dozens of elite businessmen, lawyers and officials who have been charged over the past decade with foreign corruption extending from their homeland to South Florida, a hub for so-called kleptocrats seeking a safe haven for their ill-gotten fortunes, federal authorities say.

Díaz, 50, a former naval officer and a former nurse for Chávez, served as Venezuela’s national treasurer from 2011 to 2013. Her husband, Velásquez, 44, was a former presidential security guard. Díaz succeeded Alejandro Andrade Cedeno, who served as Venezuela’s treasurer from 2007 to early 2011. He had once worked as a bodyguard for Chavez, the late socialist president who died in 2013.

Díaz took the witness stand in her own defense during the two-and-half-week trial, but she could not overcome the damaging testimony of her predecessor as national treasurer, Andrade. In late 2017, Andrade pleaded guilty to a $1 billion money-laundering conspiracy, served three years in prison and then testified that Gorrín, who was indicted the following year, paid off him and Díaz to gain access to the Venezuelan government’s highly profitable bolivar-dollar currency exchange.

Andrade testified that he recruited Díaz into the corruption scheme when she became Venezuela’s treasurer a decade ago. His testimony marked the first time that he spoke publicly about his complex international crime, which was built upon Venezuela’s vast oil income while the country suffered an economic collapse.

On the witness stand, Andrade detailed how Chávez gave him complete control of the national treasury in 2007. Andrade, who became close to Chávez through their military backgrounds, explained how he cultivated lucrative relationships with three businessmen with brokerage houses that traded bolivars for dollars in order to supply Venezuela’s government with ample domestic currency. He said he allowed them to trade on the wide spread between the government-controlled and open-market exchanges in order to make hundreds of millions of dollars in profits and pay him kickbacks.

Andrade testified that one of the three businessmen, Gorrín, paid massive bribes not only to him but also to his successor, Díaz, and her husband, Velásquez, who acted as her go-between with Gorrín. Andrade said Gorrín asked him to approach Díaz about continuing the bribery scheme to allow him to trade bolivars for dollars for the Venezuelan government when she became the national treasurer in 2011. He said she agreed to do it, and share the profits with him and Gorrín.

“Half would go to her [Díaz] and the other half would be split between Raul [Gorrín] and me,” Andrade testified.

Prosecutors also said Gorrín purchased two yachts and three planes for the couple’s use. They also instructed him to make payments in their stead for a variety of personal services, luxury goods and travel.

Gorrín, a wealthy television network executive, is a fugitive living in Venezuela who was initially charged in the corruption case in late 2018 after Andrade pleaded guilty and was sentenced by a federal judge to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $1 billion to the U.S. government.

Andrade, who said he still lives in Wellington with his daughter and grandchildren, was forced to give up his equestrian estate with more than a dozen show horses, his fleet of exotic cars and other assets as part of his plea agreement. Gorrín had compensated Andrade in part by paying his bills, including a private jet, when he was living in both Venezuela and South Florida, according to emails, spreadsheets and other documents presented at trial.

As part of his deal with prosecutors, Andrade also paid $250 million hidden in his Swiss bank accounts to the U.S. government.

At trial, Díaz’s defense attorney, Descalzo, pointed out that practically all of the prosecution’s documents, including spreadsheets detailing bribery payments, text messages and WhatsApp chats, were between Andrade and Gorrín — but did not involve Díaz.

Andrade said he never communicated in writing with Díaz about the payoffs from the foreign currency trades, that he only spoke with her about them by phone after he left Venezuela’s national treasury and she headed the agency.

…

…