Biden’s completely expected border crisis

Tens of thousands of migrants are massing at the southern border , waiting for next Friday when President Joe Biden has promised to end the Title 42 health policy that has been used to deny migrants entrance into the country.

By Washington Examiner

May 05, 2023

Even before Title 42 expires, the border is being flooded with migrants from around the world , and a vast additional reservoir is gathering in Mexico, waiting for the dam to burst. Biden’s policy will be to release them into the country where they will be allowed to stay as long as they want on condition that they claim they are afraid to return home.

In anticipation of this humanitarian crisis, Biden has ordered an additional 1,500 active-duty troops to the border where, according to legal limitations, they will act as bureaucrats rather than police. They are to assist the 2,500 National Guard troops who are already there helping U.S. Customs and Border Protection to process migrants into the country as quickly as possible.

The new troops won’t be enough. Biden could send a million men and women to the border, and the crisis would still only get worse. What is about to happen isn’t due to a lack of manpower but bad policy. As long as this president lets migrants who claim asylum into the country indefinitely, more will come.

Biden issued a memo this week to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, directing him to release $50 million in funds previously authorized to be spent for “unexpected urgent refugee and migration needs.” But there is nothing “unexpected” about this crisis, and every aspect of it is about to get significantly worse next week. There is no hurricane coming, nor a drought or sudden unexpected persecution of a minority people. The humanitarian crisis about to unfold is entirely the creation of Biden’s immigration policies. Everyone knows those policies are the cause, hence the added troops. Hence the request for money.

It didn’t have to be this way, and it still doesn’t. Biden never needed Title 42 to establish order at the border. Section 212(f) of Title 8 of the U.S. Code gives the president authority to “suspend the entry of all aliens” if he deems it “detrimental to the interests of the United States.” He could even be generous, as the previous administration was, and let migrants denied entry to the U.S. to pursue their asylum claims while remaining in Mexico. This policy restored order at the border in 2019 after newly elected Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had caused a surge of migrants by keeping his election promise to treat migration to the U.S. as a “human right.” It took some tough U.S. negotiating, but Lopez Obrador eventually agreed to host migrants while they waited for their asylum claims to be resolved. Biden could revive this successful program, but he won’t because he pridefully refuses to do anything his predecessor did.

He and his lackeys would prefer to gaslight the public into thinking everything is fine. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claimed from the Briefing Room podium that Biden had reduced illegal immigration by 90% since coming into office. Called out on this nonsense the next day, Jean-Pierre said she was referring only to the reduction in illegal immigration from Venezuela after Biden introduced his new parole program for migrants from that country.

Leave aside that the boasted 90% number came from just one month, that illegal immigration from Venezuela has since increased, and that Biden’s parole program in and of itself is illegal. To the extent that program did work, it did so only because Biden upped the use of Title 42 to turn Venezuelans away who did not qualify for parole. Without Title 42 as the stick to the parole carrot, the program will collapse. Venezuelan migrants will enter just as they had done before. Biden has no plan to deny entry to illegal border crossers — he has only a need for more manpower to process and babysit them.

Even many Democrats have had enough of Biden’s catch-and-release border policies. New York City Mayor Eric Adams has said his city “is being destroyed by the migrant crisis.” Adams is right: Biden’s border crisis is wrecking communities across the country. When Title 42 ends next week, he will wreck many more.

