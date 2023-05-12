Operations resume at the Alberto Carnevali airport over the Mérida – Maiquetía route after 15 years closed

Ehis May 11th the Alberto Carnevali airport in Mérida resumed operations opening the air route connecting the capital of the Andean state with the Simón Bolívar airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira State, the main airport in the country.

By Jesús Quintero/ Lapatilla.com Correspondent

The Conviasa type ATR aircraft, identified by registry YV -1009, the designated number that refers to the city of Santiago de Los Caballeros de Mérida, will have a flight frequency of three days a week (Thursday, Friday and Sunday), leaving Maiquetía airport at 9:00 am.

This important terminal was without commercial air operations for about 15 years, after the accident of a Santa Bárbara Airlines plane in 2008.

The authorities indicated that those tourists who wish to visit the city of Mérida using the Conviasa airline will be able to go up to the five stations of the Mukumbarí cable car system at no additional cost.

Regarding the ticket office, the airline indicated that the promotional rate is 90 dollars round trip, and the increase in the frequency of the air connection between Mérida and Caracas is being evaluated.

Service operators showed important advances in the matter to continue strengthening tourist activity as the main economic engine of the city of Mérida and the entire Andean state.