Violence against pregnant women, death threats and even bites: Zulia, a focus of gender violence

According to information provided by the Zulia State Police, seven cases of assault against women were registered in the municipalities of Maracaibo, San Francisco, Sucre and Machiques de Périja, and eight men were arrested for these crimes.

The first case occurred in the “Grano de Oro” sector of the Machiques Municipality. Darwin David Muñoz, 33 years old, verbally and physically assaulted a woman who was 37 weeks pregnant. Muñoz had a sentimental relationship with the victim.

In the “28 de Diciembre” neighborhood of the San Francisco Municipality, Yovenny Antonio Ferrer, 37, beat her concubine and a friend of hers, a 16-year-old teenager who was twelve weeks pregnant.

In the Cacique Mara parish of the Maracaibo Municipality, three cases of gender violence were registered. One in the “Cañada Honda” sector, where Alexis Cubillán was arrested when during a raid he was arrested after threatening to kill his wife with a knife.

In the same sector, 20-year-old Jeover Alexander Huertas Nava was arrested on a public highway after attacking a citizen with blows and bites.

Robinson Antonio Urdaneta Suárez, 46, was apprehended in the Amparo sector. He attacked his sister with fists and threatened her.

Finally, in the Antonio Borjas Romero Parish, Daniel Ernesto Rodríguez Luzardo (39) and Ramón Antonio Nieves Puertas (24) were arrested for threatening their neighbor with a knife and a broken glass bottle spout, in addition to violently kicking down the door of her residence.

The men were detained in the police precinct and at the disposal of the Public Ministry.