Vehicular passage between Mérida and Táchira interrupted by landslides (VIDEO)

The vehicular passage between Pregonero, Táchira State and Bailadores, Mérida State, has been restricted as a result of a rock slide that obstructs the road between both towns.

By Jesus Quintero / lapatilla.com

It is important to note that the so-called “ferieros” (farmers that sep up street markets) use this highway with the loads of vegetables that are harvested in this Andean region to be distributed to the national markets of the center and east of the country.

It has been learned that coordinated efforts began between the competent organisms to mobilize heavy machinery to the affected area and start the removal of stones in order to rehabilitate the vehicular passage as soon as possible.