80% of the fishing vessels in Venezuela’s Macanao Peninsula in Margarita are idle

At least 80% of the fishing vessels, both deep-sea and artisanal, in the Macanao Peninsula, Margarita Island in eastern Venezuela, have been idled due to lack of fuel. All fishing has come to a standstill.

By Dexcy Guédez//Lapatilla Correspondent

The gasoline and diesel crisis that has worsened since the beginning of this year and has hit one of the main economic activities of this island very hard, as confirmed by sea workers.

The situation has generated deterioration not only of the wood of the boats, but also in the motors and electrical equipment of the same.

The men and women that live of the sea in this peninsula in Margarita island and who have dedicated their entire lives to this profession are afraid of permanently abandoning hooks and nets, a business that, unfortunately, is no longer profitable for them.

José Antonio Miguel assured that he has been idle for three months due to lack of fuel, since if he buys gasoline at the “dolarized” price (unsubsidized fuel at international prices paid in hard currency, usually U.S, dollars), there is not enough left for food or anything else.

“To buy fuel and go out to fish one has to go into debt. Most of the large boats also have the same problems, since fishing does not allow them to buy “corotos” (stuff/supplies) and food to take on the fishing voyage out to sea,” Miguel assured.

Vicente Valerio has also has paralyzed his activities for several months and feels great pain when he sees his boat deteriorate after being stranded due to the shortage of gasoline.

“A ‘pimpina’ of gasoline (5 gallon jerry can) is a best 30 or 35 U.S. dollars, and with just one we don’t get very far, just a short distance. You buy it but to go out you need more than one pimpina. At least today we’re going out, but tomorrow we can’t go because we don’t have the means to buy another one,” lamented Valerio.