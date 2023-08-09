Fedecámaras: With power plants and water cisterns, tourism will not be revived in Venezuela’s vacation island

The Nueva Esparta State businessmen unionized in “Fedecámaras” (Venezuela’s Federation of Chambers of Commerce) insist on the need to continue strengthening public services, especially electricity and water supply in order to revive the regional tourism activity.

By Dexcy Guédez / Lapatilla Correspondent

Gabriel Briceño, first vice president of the “Nueva Esparta” business leadership, emphasized the obligation of authorities to invest in these areas so that the regional tourism industry can effectively advance.

Although he admitted that the difficulties with the electrical issue have decreased, they are aware that even during certain slow seasons, such as when school holidays are in full swing, some rationing has been forced onto the people to be able to supply tourists areas and, consequently, it is the locals the ones who suffer the most from these deficiencies.

“We need to effectively develop out our economy in harmony and in harmony with the needs of all. You cannot develop a tourist industry using tanker trucks and makeshift power plants, these are alternatives that businessmen seek so they can partially obtain self-management of these services, but these have many limitations because they cannot be relied on permanently,” Briceño highlighted.

Faced with this reality, businessmen consider it important to seek meeting points to continue advancing and that the National Executive assist in the mission of placing the state of Nueva Esparta at the level of a leading tourism destination that competes internationally, but this comes through solving the problems of water and electricity, which are so important to the industry.