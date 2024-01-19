Colombia is ready to supply electricity to Venezuela through the Táchira State

The Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Milton Rengifo, met with the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Táchira State, headed by its President Yionnel Contreras, who told the diplomatic representative the difficult situation facing the region, due to the daily electrical outages that exceed 10 hours.

In response, the ambassador reported that Colombia is prepared to supply electricity to Venezuela through the state of Táchira.

During the meeting, Rengifo reported that the Minister of Electrical Energy of Colombia, Andrés Camacho Morales, has stated that they are waiting for Venezuela to make the necessary adjustments to its infrastructure to support the delivery of energy from Colombia.

The ambassador emphasized that this is a decision that requires the collaboration of both governments and that it is only necessary to refine technical details to make the electrical connection a reality in the short term.

In relation to gas (LNG) supply, Rengifo pointed out that Colombia aims to reach an agreement before December 31st of this year. He highlighted that meetings have already been held between oil-related delegations from both countries and that the gas pipeline, owned by PDVSA, is being evaluated technically and financially.

According to the latest reports, 95% of the gas pipeline is in good condition, which represents an important step towards the completion of this agreement.

The promise of solutions in electrical power and gas supply confirms potential short-term progress in the region, which could have a positive and significant impact on both economic activity and the quality of life of the people in Táchira.