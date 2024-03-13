Fundehullan presents Electoral Observation Center in Guárico

The NGO ‘Fundación de Derechos Humanos en los Llanos’ (Fundehullan, Human Rights Foundation of the Plains, Fundehullan) presented the NGO ‘Centro de Observación Electoral’ (COE, Electoral Observation Center) to civil society organizations and the general population with the purpose of monitoring incidents during the 2024 presidential election campaign.

lapatilla.com correspondent

Imny Quero, representative of Fundehullan in Guárico State, highlighted that the COE will be at the service of citizens to register each of the complaints regarding violations that occur before, during and after the electoral process on July 28th of 2024.

“The most important thing is to document and register. What are we going to document? The reduction of physical space, violations of electoral regulations, violation of the right to vote, retaliation against public employees or against civil society in this and every case, and the opening of the electoral registry (for new voters) and all those people who are relocated,” Quero explained.

She pointed out that on election day, a situational room will be operational in all the states of the country through which complaints from voters regarding violations of electoral regulations will be monitored and registered through social networks, as well as a record of violations against freedom of the press.

Quero stressed that Fundehullan will emphasize the monitoring and documentation of all electoral incidents in the plains states (Apure, Guárico, Cojedes, Barinas and Portuguesa) in addition to Táchira and Mérida.