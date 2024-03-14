Zulia Humana Forum: Venezuelan women will be protagonists of political change on July 28th

La información que necesitas para comenzar el día ¡Suscríbete gratis!

“The situation in our country is so serious that we are forced to be in the front row of the fight to recover it,” said Doctor Dianela Parra, president of the Zulia State medical association and leader of AD, at the forum on the role of the women organized by the ZULIA HUMANA movement.

The AD leader in Zulia expressed the firm support of the women of her party for the unitary process led by a woman like María Corina Machado.

Lawyer Jhoanini Espina, also a speaker at the event, civil society activist from Maracaibo and leader of VENTE, stated that “the main drama we are experiencing is the destruction of the Venezuelan family by the politicians who have led the country. Meeting again will be possible after the victory on July 28th with our candidate María Corina Machado, this new country will allow our children to return, as well as recover well-being for all living in democracy.”

Finally, intervened the economist Zenaida Fernández, Vice President of the Institute of Indigenous Peoples of the Maracaibo mayor’s office, who ratified the commitment of indigenous women to change Venezuela in the next presidential elections. “Ee women have always fought, now it is up to us to defeat the hopelessness that madurismo intends to sow in our consciences. On July 28, with our votes, we will produce a great popular victory for the democratic option that we elected in the primaries, a great woman who represents us with dignity: María Corina Machado.”

At the Zulia Humana forum on women, support was given to the democratic opposition candidate, María Corina Machado, and a call was made for the unity of all factors so that Venezuela has a chance of victory on July 28th.

Press release