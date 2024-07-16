‘Comando Con Venezuela’ in San Diego affirms that it has 100% of the electoral roll ready

The ‘Comando Con Venezuela’ in San Diego, Carabobo State, reported that it has already readied 100% of its electoral roll for the presidential elections on July 28th.

The director of the Comando Con Venezuela in San Diego, Natalie García, stated that they have 243 witnesses divided into the 14 voting centers and 81 tables throughout the municipality.

She highlighted that people are receiving training on electoral matters from the Unidad and the campaign command of the presidential candidate, Edmundo González Urrutia.

“A spectacular experience has been deployed from the Comando Con Venezuela Campaign and all political organizations to ensure that all San Diego residents join the collective participation and become voting watchdogs to guarantee its results and bring Edmundo González Urrutia to the presidency of Venezuela,” said García.

She affirmed that civil society is committed to taking care of the vote in their respective electoral centers and ensuring compliance with the norm and the law.

“We are really pleased with the people of San Diego, because they have been absolutely proactive in this electoral process. All of Venezuela is fighting today to have free elections, and the people of San Diego are not behind,” she expressed.