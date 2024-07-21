Chavismo rally fails to fill even one block in Maturín this July 20th (#20Jul) in eastern Venezuela

After 3:15 in the afternoon, the Chavismo rally has still not managed to fill a single block of the ‘Juncal de Maturín’ Avenue, despite the fact that the activity was scheduled for 2:00 PM and where Nicolás Maduro is expected to attend.

By Correspondent lapatilla.com

It is worth remembering that since last week, the democratic opposition had announced the aforementioned avenue to be the meeting place during the visit of María Corina Machado, however, days later Chavismo announced this same place for its campaign closing, so the opposition concentration had to be moved to another venue.

Chavismo’s activity was changed to 5:00pm because there were no buses coming from other states.